The General Manager, Independent Radio, Pastor Dan Omozusi has commended the management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital for the successful operation that saved the life of a baby Miracle, who was given birth to without openings to pass out urine and faeces.

Emmason Edosa reports that elated father of the girl also thanked the management and staff of Independent Television and Radio for the support given to his daughter, who mother died during child birth.

