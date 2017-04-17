ITV mobile app
ITV/Radio delight Christians at Easter Gbedu Unlimited 2017

ITV/Radio delight Christians at Easter Gbedu Unlimited 2017

April 17, 2017

Fun seekers of different age brackets trooped out in a large number to ITV/Radio Corporate Headquarters on Airport Road, for East Gbedu, an event synonymous with ITV/Radio.

Best Mbiere reports that some children and parents who participated in various competitions went home with fantastic gifts.

