ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » ITV/Radio Iselogbe Groove attracts a large turn out of participants

ITV/Radio Iselogbe Groove attracts a large turn out of participants

January 2, 2017 All News, All other News, Edo News, Entertainment, Headlines, National News, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 21 Views

The 2017 New Year party tagged Iselogbe Groove organized by Independent Television and Radio has been held amidst fun fare.

Best Mbiere reports that participants who distinguished themselves in various competitions went home with mouthwatering prizes while ITV Father Christmas bade farewell to the gathering.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II Worship At Holy Aruosa To Usher In 2017

Holy Aruosa Cathedral, the Edo National Church of God literally stood still today as His …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved