ITV/Radio Iselogbe Groove attracts a large turn out of participants
January 2, 2017
The 2017 New Year party tagged Iselogbe Groove organized by Independent Television and Radio has been held amidst fun fare.
Best Mbiere reports that participants who distinguished themselves in various competitions went home with mouthwatering prizes while ITV Father Christmas bade farewell to the gathering.
