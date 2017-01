The eighteenth matriculation ceremony of Nigeria’s premier private university, Igbinedion University, Okada has held at the institution’s main campus in Okada, Edo State.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Eghosa Osaghae during the ceremony tagged: Falcons set 2017 tasked the matriculating students to be change agents and be disciplined in their academic pursuit.

Kingsley Uchegbu has details.

