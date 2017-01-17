IUO, Okada First Distinguished Business And Entrepreneurship Lecture Holds Tomorrow

All is now set for the First Distinguished Business and Entrepreneurship Lecture of Nigeria’s premier private university, Igbinedion University, Okada slated to hold tomorrow Eighteenth January, 2017.

A statement by the Dean, College of Business and Management Studies, Igbinedion University, Okada, Doctor Raph Igbinosa Adeghe says the lecture titled “Financial Inclusion and Empowerment” will be delivered by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lift Above Poverty Organisation, LAPO, Doctor Godwin Eseiwi Ehigiamusoe,

It added that the event which will hold at the University Main auditorium, Igbinedion University, Okada will begin from Twelve O’clock

