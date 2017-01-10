ITV mobile app
Ivory Coast President Ouattara Dismisses Security Chiefs

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has dismissed the heads of the army, police and paramilitary gendarmes following a two-day army mutiny that paralyzed the country.

Disgruntled soldiers mutinied in the city of Bouake on Friday, with troops in other cities joining the uprising.

Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi was also briefly seized by mutineers after he went to Bouake to negotiate. The mutiny, over pay, ended when Mr. Ouattara agreed to demands.

A statement from the president’s office on Monday said army chief General Soumaila Bakayoko, gendarmerie commander Gervais Kouassi, and director-general of the police Bredou M’Bia had been relieved of command with immediate effect. The statement did not mention the reason for their removal.

The mutiny began in Bouake early on Friday with soldiers firing rocket-launchers. President Ouattara went on national television on Saturday night to announce a deal had been struck.

Aside from better pay, the agreement was reported to include an amnesty for the mutineers.

