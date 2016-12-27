Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe Visits Several Memorials In Hawaii

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe has visited several memorials in Hawaii, ahead of a visit to Pearl Harbor, the US naval base attacked by the Japanese in 1941.

Roseline Ebhoramen reports that, the Prime Minister was accompanied on the visit by the US President Barack Obama.

Mr Abe’s visit, three weeks after the 75th anniversary of the attack, follows a visit earlier this year to Hiroshima.

President Obama became the first serving US president to visit the Japanese city, where about 150,000 people are believed to have been killed in 1945 by a US atomic bomb.

Mr. Abe prayed for the dead but did not issue an apology.

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour killed 2,300 US servicemen and propelled the US into World War Two

After landing, the Japanese prime minister first headed to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, and laid a wreath.

Mr Abe and Mr Obama pray for the dead at the site of the attack after holding a summit meeting in Hawaii, their last before Mr Obama steps down in January.

