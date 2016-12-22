Thursday, December 22, 2016
Jegede accepts outcome of Ondo governorship election

December 22, 2016

In a rare display of statesmanship and political sagacity, the People’s Democratic Party candidate in the Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN has opted not to challenge the outcome of the last governorship election  in court.

Mr.  Jegede, SAN told journalists that he has accepted the victory of Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN of the All Progressives Congress in good faith and had moved on in the spirits of good sportsmanship.

Mr. Jegede, who polled over one hundred and fifty thousand and three hundred and eighty votes to Mr. Akeredolu’s two hundred and forty four thousand, eight hundred and forty two during the poll, said that there was no need to continue to fight over the matter since the people of Ondo State had decided on who they want to serve them at this time.

He said he has taken a decision to move on and wished the Governor –elect, Mr. Akeredolu, SAN success.

