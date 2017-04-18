Lagos State Government To Execute Rev. King Of Christian Praying Assembly

The Lagos State Government is set to execute inmates on death row in the State Prisons, including the General-Overseer of the Praying Assembly, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, also known as Reverend King.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, who made this known at a news conference, said the development was at the instruction of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

He said the state has commenced reviewing the matter after prison officials complained of the highhandedness of some death row inmates who felt that they have certain rights which excluded them from being executed.

The Supreme Court on February twenty-seven, 2016, affirmed the death sentence passed on Reverend King by the Appeal Court.

The condemned Cleric was arraigned before the Lagos High Court in Ikeja on September twenty-six, 2006, on six counts of murder of a member of his church, Ann Uzoh and attempted murder on five other members.

