Legal practitioners applaud EDSG for inaugurating family court
January 12, 2017
Legal practitioners in Benin have lauded the inauguration of the Family Court by the Edo State Government to handle matters relating to children in both civil and criminal matters.
The legal practitioners said the family court will help protect the rights of children.
Patience Osarogiuwa has details.
