Saturday, December 24, 2016
Home » All News » Livestock Dealers And Buyers Lament In Benin City

Livestock Dealers And Buyers Lament In Benin City

December 23, 2016 All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 390 Views

With less than forty Eight hours to Christmas, livestock such as cow, rams and goats seems to be out of the reach of the common man.

Aigbojie Ikhuaria reports that with traders and buyers are full of complaints over low patronage and astronomical increase in prices of livestock.

