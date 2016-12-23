Livestock Dealers And Buyers Lament In Benin City
December 23, 2016
With less than forty Eight hours to Christmas, livestock such as cow, rams and goats seems to be out of the reach of the common man.
Aigbojie Ikhuaria reports that with traders and buyers are full of complaints over low patronage and astronomical increase in prices of livestock.
