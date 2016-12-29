Thursday, December 29, 2016
Home » All News » Low patronage characterises sale of food items

Low patronage characterises sale of food items

December 29, 2016

Few days to the New Year, traders who sell food items and other commodities have complained of low patronage.

Patience Osarogiuwa quotes the traders as calling on the Federal Government to revamp the economy to improve business activities.

