Members of BSM demand immediate release of their president

Members of the Benin Solidarity Movement on Wednesday demanded for the immediate release of their President, Mr. Curtis Ugbo, who was arrested by the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, Haliru Gwandu.

Members of the group alleged that their president was arrested few hours after their last peaceful protest to the National Petroleum Development Company, NPDC and other oil companies in the state to demand for their rights.

Aigboje Ikhuoria has details.

