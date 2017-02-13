Mexicans Protest Against Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies And Plan For Border Wall

Tens of thousands of people in Mexico have taken to the streets to protest against Donald Trump’s immigration policies and plan for a border wall.

Roseline Ebhoramen reports that, demonstrators in more than a dozen Mexican cities, dressed in white, waved Mexican flags and anti-Trump placards. Demonstrators marching through the nation’s capital, Mexico City, carried signs of unity. One banner read: “Gracias, Trump, for unifying Mexico!”

Organisers said they wanted to send a message that Mexico was united against the US President, Donald Trump.

They also criticized Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto for failing to tackle corruption and reduce violence. Protester Maria Amparo Cassar said Mr. Trump’s immigration policies were a threat to the global community.

Mr Trump’s plan to build a wall along the US border with Mexico has angered citizens in the country and Mr Pena Nieto has consistently refused to meet the US president’s demands to pay for it.

He said Mexico does not believe in walls.

Comments

comments