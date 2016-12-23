mexico-president-pena-nieto-to-rebuild-burnt-tultepec-fireworks-market

Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto has promised to rebuild an open-air fireworks market destroyed by a series of huge explosions on Tuesday.

Mr. Pena Nieto said he had made a commitment to help 300 artisans who had stalls at the San Pablito fireworks market and had lost their livelihoods.

The disaster in the city of Tultepec has killed 35 people and injured another 70. The market has been burned to the ground three times in the past decade.

The cause of Tuesday’s explosions is yet not clear. Most of the 35 people killed are so badly burned their bodies will have to be identified using DNA testing. Some of the victims were taken to a specialised hospital in the US city of Galveston, Texas.

Video from the scene showed a large number of fireworks rocketing into the air as they caught fire.Fireworks continued to explode after the initial blast, as smoke billowed from the area in thick black clouds.

Reports say the market had contained up to 300 tonnes of fireworks.

