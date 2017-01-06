Mikel John Obi Joins Chinese Super League Club, Tianjin Teda

Super Eagles Captain Mikel Obi has written an emotional open letter to Chelsea where he referred to the teammates’ technical crew of the club as his ‘family. John Mikel Obi wrote the letter as he prepares for a new career adventure with Tianjin TEDA in the Chinese Super League.

The twenty nine year old who joined Chelsea football club from Lyn Oslo after a controversial transfer from Norway that involved Manchester united made three hundred and seventy four appearances for the London side scoring six goals in the process.

In a ten paragraph letter to the club before his departure, John Mikel Obi gave special thanks to Mr. Roman Abramovic the chief executive of the club, previous coaches with whom he achieved so much success and lastly the fans who he described as the “Blues Big family”

The formal plateau united player won eight trophies with Chelsea which include two League title, four FA Cups the prestigious UEFA Champions League and EUROPA cup.

John Mikel Obi expressed optimism of a better future as he joined his new club Tianjin TEDA at a point where the Chinese super league is just taking off.

