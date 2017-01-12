Military intensify rehearsals ahead remembrance day
January 12, 2017
All News, All other News, Breaking News, Edo News, Headlines, National News, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports
12 Views
The military and Nigerian Legion have intensified rehearsals ahead of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Days scheduled for Sunday.
Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe who captured highlights of rehearsals at the premises of the National Museum and Monuments where the cenotaph is located has details.
Comments
comments
Check Also
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has ordered the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to …