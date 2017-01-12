Thursday, January 12, 2017
ITV mobile app
Military intensify rehearsals ahead remembrance day

Military intensify rehearsals ahead remembrance day

January 12, 2017

The military and Nigerian Legion have intensified rehearsals ahead of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Days scheduled for Sunday.

Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe who captured highlights of rehearsals at the premises of the National Museum and Monuments where the cenotaph is located has details.

