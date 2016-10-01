Mixed reactions trail Edo governorship election results

Mixed feelings have continued to trail Edo governorship election.
Efosa Uwangue reports that panelists in an audience participation programme, Politics Today, were divergent in their views.
Mixed feelings have continued to trail Edo governorship election.
Efosa Uwangue reports that panelists in an audience participation programme, Politics Today, were divergent in their views.
Tags Politics Today
Residents in Benin City have decried the manner in which traders display their wares on …
The madate should be given to pastor ize iyamu, because he won the election , and oshiomole should remember when osunbor rig him out and he went to court before his madate was given to him him , for that pastor ize iyamu will also go to court too..