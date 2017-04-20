ITV mobile app
Motorists express worry over flooding menace at Isihor

Residents of Evbuomore and motorists plying Benin Ugbowo Lagos Express Way by S and T Army Barracks have decried flooding on the road due to the absence of drainage system to channel the flood.

Adesuwa Lato reports that some motorist resorted to plying one-way due to the magnitude of the flood.

