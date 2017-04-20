Motorists express worry over flooding menace at Isihor
April 20, 2017
Residents of Evbuomore and motorists plying Benin Ugbowo Lagos Express Way by S and T Army Barracks have decried flooding on the road due to the absence of drainage system to channel the flood.
Adesuwa Lato reports that some motorist resorted to plying one-way due to the magnitude of the flood.
