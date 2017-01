Former human rights lawyer, Mr. Nana Akufo-Addo was today sworn in as Ghana’s fifth president of the fourth republic.

Aigboje Ikhuoria reports that the seventy-two year old and his vice, Doctor Mahamadu Bawunia subscribed to Oaths of office and Allegiance, administered by Ghana’s Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora in Independence Square in Central Accra.

Comments

comments