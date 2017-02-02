ITV mobile app
Navy arrests illegal oil thieves in Delta State

Navy arrests illegal oil thieves in Delta State

February 2, 2017

Nigeria Navy has arrested nine suspected oil thieves in riverine areas of Delta State.

Warri correspondent Gbenga Ahmed reports that the Navy during the raid also destroyed two illegal refineries.

