Need For Improvement Of Locally Produced Rice Emphasized

Need For Improvement Of Locally Produced Rice Emphasized

December 30, 2016

Rice, which used to be a staple food in most homes in Nigeria, has suddenly become expensive due to the ban on its importation through the land borders.

Edo Central Bureau Chief, Fedinard Osakue examines the reasons why the locally produced rice are as expensive as the imported rice.

