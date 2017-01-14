Saturday, January 14, 2017
New APC leaders emerge in Oredo

New APC leaders emerge in Oredo

January 14, 2017

Oredo chapter of the All Progressives Congress has appointed an acting chairman and state youth leader to pilot the affairs of the party at the local government.

Best Mbiere reports that the appointment of the new executive was a unanimous decision by leaders of the party.

