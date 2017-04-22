ITV mobile app
Nigeria joins rest of the globe to observe World Earth Day

As Nigeria joins the rest of the globe to observe World Earth Day, environmentalists have advocated the need for awareness among the people in keeping the environment safe and ensure its protection.

Sharon Ajayi has details.

