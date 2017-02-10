Nigerian Navy Clamps Down On Illegal Refineries
February 10, 2017
Forty illegal refineries have been uncovered by the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta Creek in Warri south west local government area of Delta State.
Delta Navy Commander Ibrahim Dewu led the operation river sweep it where three suspects were also arrested.
Reported by Patience Osarogiuwa
