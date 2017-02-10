Saturday, February 11, 2017
Nigerian Navy Clamps Down On Illegal Refineries

February 10, 2017

Forty illegal refineries have been uncovered by the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta Creek in Warri south west local government area of Delta State.

Delta Navy Commander Ibrahim Dewu led the operation river sweep it where three suspects were also arrested.

Reported by Patience Osarogiuwa

