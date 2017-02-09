NLC, TUC protest over deteriorating living standard

The Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and some civil society groups on Thursday staged a peaceful protest both in Abuja and Lagos over rising cost of living in Nigeria.
Roselyn Ebhoramen has details of the report.
