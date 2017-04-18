Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Reopens After Six Weeks Closure
April 18, 2017
All News, All other News, Breaking News, Edo News, Headlines, National News, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports
119 Views
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is now open for operations and has been certified to accommodate international and local flights.
Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe quotes the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika as saying that the rehabilitation of the runway is hundred percent complete.
Comments
comments
Check Also
TweetTragedy was today averted when a vehicle rammed into a business centre at Ojo Junction, …