Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Reopens After Six Weeks Closure

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Reopens After Six Weeks Closure

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is now open for operations and has been certified to accommodate international and local flights.

Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe quotes the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika as saying that the rehabilitation of the runway is hundred percent complete.

