NSCDC Seals Up Thirteen Fuel Stations For Alleged Sharp Practices

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, today sealed up thirteen fuel stations, for allegedly under dispensing petroleum products.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Miss Kenny Bada, who made the confirmation in Lagos said that the agency carried out the exercise in collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Resources.

Miss Bada said that the operation was made possible as a result of intelligence gathering by the men of the corps.

Lagos State Commandant NSCDC, Tajudeen Balogun said, it is not the duty of the corps to seal up filling stations found to be involved in malpractices, hence, the collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Resources, statutorily mandated to carry out the exercise.

