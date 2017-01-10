NULGE Suspends Strike In Igueben Local Government

The indefinite strike embarked upon by staff of Igueben Local Government has been suspended.

A statement by the Secretary, Edo State branch of the National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Comrade Chukwuemeke Aguonye says the suspension is sequel to the timely intervention of Edo State government and other top government officials in the dispute between the State NULGE and the traditional ruler of Ebelle Community that led to the closure of the Igueben Local Government.

The statement thanked all stakeholders for the assurance given that the security of all staff of Igueben is guaranteed.

While it also commended the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki as well as the Secretary to the State Government, the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission for resolving the impasse, the Union strongly advised against any act of assault by anybody, group, agents or their parties against any of their members in future while on duty.

The State NULGE thereafter directed all workers of Igueben Local Government to resume duty tomorrow, Wednesday, eleventh January, 2017 and remain law abiding.

