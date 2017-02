Oba Of Benin Awards Scholarship To Three Children In Iyeke-orhionmwon

Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the Second, Oba of Benin has awarded scholarship to three Primary School pupils from Iyeke-Orhionmwon to pursue their educational ambition from primary to university.

Oba Ewuare the second announced the offer of scholarship to the three pupils when he visited Ugo N’Iyeke-Orhionmwon in continuation of his tour of communities in Edo South.

Reported by Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe

