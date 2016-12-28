Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Oba Ewuare II performs first Igue Festival

Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the Second, Oba of Benin has performed his first Igue Oba ceremony.

Pius Nsogho reports that Palace Chiefs of different classifications including prominent sons and daughters of Benin thronged the royal Palace Courtyard to be part of the ceremony.

