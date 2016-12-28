Oba Ewuare II performs first Igue Festival
December 28, 2016
All News, All other News, Arts & Culture, Edo News, Headlines, National News, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports
Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the Second, Oba of Benin has performed his first Igue Oba ceremony.
Pius Nsogho reports that Palace Chiefs of different classifications including prominent sons and daughters of Benin thronged the royal Palace Courtyard to be part of the ceremony.
