Residents of Oko Community in Oredo local Government Area of Edo State have taken advantage of the free medical outreach provided by Air Maritime Group, Nigerian Airforce Medical Center in Benin City.

The Commanding Officer 107 Air Maritime Group Nigerian Airforce Medical Center Benin, Wing2 Commander Onyema Abazie said the medical outreach is in line with decision of the chief of Air staff to enhance the relationship between civilians and the military.

Aigboje Ikhuoria has details.

