Holy Aruosa Cathedral, the Edo National Church of God literally stood still today as His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare the Second participated in a special thanksgiving service to appreciate God for year 2017.

Wellington Akodeja reports that prominent Benin Chiefs, who include the Esama of Benin, Sir, Chief, Doctor Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Eson of Benin, Chief Amos Osunbor and the Esere of Benin, Chief Stanley Obamwonyi attended the thanksgiving service.

