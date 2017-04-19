Ondo Gov. congratulates Oba Daodu on his release from kidnappers

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated the Oniyani of Iyani-Akoko, Oba Joel Sunday Daodu, on his safe return home, following his release by some kidnappers.

Governor Akeredolu, who hailed the security agencies in the state for their efforts in ensuring the release of the monarch, said his administration is determined to make the state unsafe for criminally-minded people.

In a statement from the office of his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, the governor assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to their safety.

Governor Akeredolu said all relevant security agencies had been put on red alert to prevent recurrence and other criminal activities in the state.

He also called on youths in the state to eschew violence and engage in legitimate means of livelihood.

Ondo State Correspondent, Omorowa Jonah reports that Oba Daodu was kidnapped on Sunday by armed men who later demanded five million naira ransom for the monarch’s release.

