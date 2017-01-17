Ondo State Government Set Conditions For Commercial Motorcyclists

Commercial motorcycle riders who fail to register their bikes as well as obtain the approved jackets will no longer be allowed to operate in Ondo State.

Ondo State Police Commissioner, Hilda Ibifuro Harrison, who disclosed this in Akure, added that the enforcement of the directive will commence on Friday.

In a joint press conference in Akure, Ondo State capital, covered by Ondo State Correspondent, Omorowa Jonah, the police commissioner explained that some hoodlums have been discovered to be using unregistered motorcycles to perpetuate crimes such as kidnapping and snatching of bags from people.

The police boss said the command has received several complaints on these issue, stressing that it will no longer fold its arms to watch residents of the state continue to live in fear.

Also speaking, Ondo State Commissioner for information, Mr. Kayode Akinmade said the synergy between the police and Ondo State Government will be sustained to ensure that the state is crime free ahead of the handing over to new administration in February.

