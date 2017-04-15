Ondo State Govt. begins rehabilitation of roads in Ubusoro community
April 15, 2017
All News, All other News, Breaking News, Edo News, Headlines, National News, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports
42 Views
Residents of Ubusoro Community in Ondo State have appealed to the State Government to sustain the ongoing road projects in the community.
The residents, who narrated their experiences this past ten years said socio-economic activities has been reduced as the major roads in the community have suffered neglect.
Ikponmwosa Ugiagbe has details.
Comments
comments
Check Also
TweetThe outcome of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal reaffirming the election of Governor …