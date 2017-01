Ondo State Joins Others To Commemorate Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Ondo state today joined other states in the federation to mark the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Ex-service men, serving officers, heads of other security agencies and government functionaries converged on Adegbemile, Akure to perform the ceremony.

The report filed by Ondo State Correspondent, Omorowa Jonah is presented by Williams Yamah.

