Osinbajo says only President Buhari can disclose his health status

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that only President Muhammadu Buhari would disclose his health status to Nigerians at the appropriate time.

Professor Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

He also said he was not in any way under pressure to resign.

While pointing out that the President is hale and hearty, Professor Osinbajo said he spoke with the president to keep him abreast of developments regarding the 2017 Budget and the protests embarked upon by some Nigerians.

