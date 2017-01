No fewer than seven inmates at the Ubiaja prisons were granted bail by the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Cromwell Idahosa during his visit to the prison.

Edo Central Bureau Chief, Fedinard Osakue reports that the Chief Judge also had valedictory session in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State as part of his winding up process from office on the twenty-fifth of this month.

