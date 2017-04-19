Palace of Oba of Benin appoints Desmond Agbama as CPS

The Palace of the Oba of Benin has announced the appointment of a Chief Press Secretary to the Oba.

He is Mr. Desmond Agbama.

A statement by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor says the appointment takes immediate effect.

The statement explains that until his appointment, Mr. Agbama was a principal News and Current Affairs Officer, Edo Broadcasting Service.

Mr. Agbama, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, holds Master’s degree in Science Education and a post-graduate diploma in Public Administration from the University of Benin, a diploma in Mass Communication from College of Technology and a Bachelor’s degree in Science Education from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

Mr. Agbama is married with children.

Comments

comments