PDP, APC Conduct Primaries Into Etsako Fed. Constituency House Of Reps Bye-Election

January 15, 2017

Former Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Jude Imagwe has emerged as the PDP candidate for the January twenty-eight bye-election into the Etsako Federal constituency seat at the House of Representatives.

Jude Imagwe emerged the flagbearer following the withdrawal of three other aspirants from the race before he was unanimously picked while Johnson Oghuma will fly the flag of the APC in the election after defeating Blessing Agbonmere with three hundred and thirty-four votes to seventy-five at the party primary held at the Auchi Public field.

Reported by Edo North Correspondent, McDonald Irunokha

