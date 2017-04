Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has rejected the judgement of the Edo State governorship election petition tribunal which dismissed the petition of the PDP and its candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Edo State Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih and its governorship candidate in the September twenty-eight, 2016 governorship election including some of their lawyers said they will challenge the judgement at the appeal court.

