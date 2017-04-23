ITV mobile app
PDP Wins All Thirteen Chairmanship And Councillorship Positions In Ebonyi State

PDP Wins All Thirteen Chairmanship And Councillorship Positions In Ebonyi State

April 23, 2017

The People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi State has won all the thirteen Chairmanship and one hundred and seventy-one Councillorship positions in yesterday’s Local Government Election conducted by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission.

Announcing the result at the Commission’s headquarters, Abakaliki, Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Jossy Eze said the People’s Democratic Party won all the thirteen Chairmanship seats and all the one hundred and seventy-one Councillorship wards in the State.

