More PDP Witnesses Testify Before The Tribunal; Insists On Over Voting In Polling Units
February 1, 2017
PDP witnesses have continued to testify before Edo state governorship election petition tribunal in Benin City.
Best Mbiere reports that the witnesses informed the tribunal that the election was characterized by over voting and multiple voting in some units.
