ITV mobile app
Breaking News
Home » All News » More PDP Witnesses Testify Before The Tribunal; Insists On Over Voting In Polling Units

More PDP Witnesses Testify Before The Tribunal; Insists On Over Voting In Polling Units

February 1, 2017 All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports Leave a comment 557 Views

PDP witnesses have continued to testify before Edo state governorship election petition tribunal in Benin City.

Best Mbiere reports that the witnesses informed the tribunal that the election was characterized by over voting and multiple voting in some units.

Comments

comments

Tags

Check Also

Academic Activities Grounded In Auchi Polytechnic As Lecturers Commence One-Week Warning Strike

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Auchi polytechnic chapter has joined their counterparts nationwide to embark …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Husstorm Technology Ltd.
Independent Television/Radio © Copyright 2012 - 2017, All Rights Reserved