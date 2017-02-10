Saturday, February 11, 2017
Petitioners At Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal Conclude Calling Of Witnesses As Fourteen Days Elapse

February 10, 2017

Petitioners in the on-going Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal today concluded the calling of witnesses and re-counting of ballot papers after the expiration of the fourteen days given to them to prove their case.

Best Mbiere reports that the day’s proceeding was characterized with arguments and rulings.

