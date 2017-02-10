Petitioners At Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal Conclude Calling Of Witnesses As Fourteen Days Elapse
February 10, 2017
All News, All other News, Edo News, Headlines, Politics, Society & People, Top Stories, Video Reports
484 Views
Petitioners in the on-going Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal today concluded the calling of witnesses and re-counting of ballot papers after the expiration of the fourteen days given to them to prove their case.
Best Mbiere reports that the day’s proceeding was characterized with arguments and rulings.
Comments
comments
Check Also
Gunmen in the early hours of today attacked a police station at Eika community in …