More revelation have continued to emerge as more witnesses testify before the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

One of the witnesses cited non-accreditation and over voting during the September twenty-eight, 2016 governorship election in the state, informing the tribunal that his sister, who lives overseas and has not visited the country for five years was marked by INEC to have voted on the day of election.

Reported by Best Mbiere

