Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Police Confirm Arrest Of Suspected Female Suicide Bombers In Maiduguri

Police Confirm Arrest Of Suspected Female Suicide Bombers In Maiduguri

February 7, 2017

The Police have arrested one suicide bomber and killed another, in a foiled attempt to attack the Molai area of Maiduguri.

The Borno State Police Command said the suicide bombers were sighted behind the NNPC Mega filling station in the area, while attempting to infiltrate Maiduguri town.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Victor Isuku revealed that the girls, estimated to be about eighteen years of age, were intercepted by security personnel on duty.

According to him, one of the suicide bomber was arrested while the other was shot dead.

DSP Isuku said the explosive ordnance disposal personnel were quickly drafted to the scene and rendered the area safe.

