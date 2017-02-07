Police Panel Recovers Money Allegedly Paid To INEC Officials As Bribe During Rerun Election In Rivers State

The Nigeria Police Force says it recovered one hundred and eleven point three million naira from electoral officials alleged to have been bribed by Rivers State government to rig the December ten, 2016 legislative rerun elections in that state.

An investigative panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, while presenting its report in Abuja today said the money was recovered from twenty-three suspects allegedly bribed to rig the polls.

Chairman of the panel, DCP Damian Okoro disclosed that the amount was recovered out of three hundred and sixty million naira.

He said some of the officials got fifteen million naira while three senior electoral officers received twenty million naira each.

