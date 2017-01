Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Zanna has attributed the peaceful yuletide season in the state to the tireless effort of the police and other security agencies.

Warri Correspondent, Gbenga Ahmed reports that the Commissioner of Police made the remark while receiving two G3 rifles recovered from suspected militant group in Ogbeijoh Aladja Water Ways at the Headquarters of Warri South West Local Government Area of the State.

Comments

comments