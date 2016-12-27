Policeman Kills Man Five Days To Wedding In Owerri

The premises of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Mega Station located at the Control Post junction in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has been deserted following the alleged killing of one Friday Nduka, by a police Inspector, Mike Edem, who was on duty at the station.

It was learnt that the victim, who returned from Malaysia for his wedding in Owerri on December 27, 2016, hailed from the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

He was reportedly shot dead on December 22 by the trigger-happy policeman, who is now at large, in the presence of his fiancée and younger brother.

It was gathered that Nduka got into in a serious argument with one of the pump attendants over his missing iPhone 7.

The argument degenerated into a fight and Nduka, inflicted injuries on the attendant after which Nduka entered into his car and the police inspector fired, killing him instantly.

It was learnt that the inspector fled the area and had not been seen.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident and described the inspector as unruly.

Enwerem stated that the Inspector-General of Police had mandated the Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, to apprehend the fleeing inspector.

